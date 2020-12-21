Exclusive
Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial
Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...
‘We expect to completely open the Bourse for business by Q1 of the Year 2022,’ assures Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, SDB
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, dreamed of building the world’s largest commercial building in Surat for the Indian diamond industry. He conceptualized the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ (SDB), which is set to redefine...
21 december 2020
An opportunity to show your products and occupy your niche
Recently, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace, appeared on the Russian jewellery market. Vladimir Pilyushin, one of the founders of GOLDNET.MARKET, editor-in-chief of the ‘Russkyi Yuvelir’ (Russian Jeweller) magazine...
14 december 2020
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
07 december 2020
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Lucapa sets sights on Merlin Diamond Mine in Australia
Merlin Diamond Mine Image credit: Google Earth
In a recent statement for the press, Lucapa Diamond said it is participating in the sale process being conducted by the liquidators of Merlin Diamonds Limited (MDL) to acquire certain assets of MDL, which include the Merlin kimberlite diamond mine located in the Northern Territory, Australia.
According to Lucapa Diamond, since this meets its goal of growing as a diamond producer the company will continue to identify and review prospective diamond development projects that offer near term production and value enhancing opportunities for its shareholders.
“The Lucapa Board considers that Merlin would be complementary to the company’s existing niche operating mines and exploration projects in Angola, Australia, Botswana and Lesotho and is a development opportunity that would significantly benefit from the proven capability of Lucapa’s experienced development and operational teams,” the statement said.
Merlin is a multi-pit mine development opportunity with underground mining potential and is home to Australia’s largest recovered diamond of 104 carats. Lucapa Diamond is of the view that the tenements also have considerable exploration potential with a significant number of unresolved exploration targets.
“Following the finalisation of due diligence in a competitive bid process, Lucapa Diamond is advancing to final stage negotiations which includes finalisation of transaction structure and drafting of legal documentation. Until such time as the legal documentation is in agreed form and executed, there can be no assurance that the acquisition of Merlin will be completed,” the statement said.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished