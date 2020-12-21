Exclusive
Botswana Diamonds keen to mine KX36 kimberlite if found commercial
Botswana Diamonds intends to mine the KX36 kimberlite, which it recently acquired from Petra Diamonds if found commercial. The high-grade KX36 kimberlite pipe is part of the three Prospecting Licenses in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana...
Today
‘We expect to completely open the Bourse for business by Q1 of the Year 2022,’ assures Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, SDB
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, dreamed of building the world’s largest commercial building in Surat for the Indian diamond industry. He conceptualized the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ (SDB), which is set to redefine...
21 december 2020
An opportunity to show your products and occupy your niche
Recently, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace, appeared on the Russian jewellery market. Vladimir Pilyushin, one of the founders of GOLDNET.MARKET, editor-in-chief of the ‘Russkyi Yuvelir’ (Russian Jeweller) magazine...
14 december 2020
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
07 december 2020
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
AGD DIAMONDS gives the name of Fedot Shubin to recovered diamond
Image credit: AGD DIAMONDS
The Grib Mining and Processing Division of AGD DIAMONDS recovered a gem-quality diamond weighing 186.54 carats on December 24, 2020. The diamond was named after Fedot Shubin, an outstanding Russian sculptor of the 18th century, who was born in the Arkhangelsk Province.
Innovative and highly environmentally friendly technologies used to dress kimberlite ore allow AGD DIAMONDS to extract large high-quality diamonds on a regular basis.
Thus, earlier this year the Grib Mining and Processing Division unearthed 6 unique diamonds exceeding 50 carats in their weight. All the precious stones were named after people who had made a great contribution to the development of geological exploration and diamond mining in the Russian North.
The Grib Diamond Field is one of the largest on this planet, ranking 4th in terms of reserves in Russia and 7th in the world.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished