AGD DIAMONDS gives the name of Fedot Shubin to recovered diamond

Today

Image credit: AGD DIAMONDS

The Grib Mining and Processing Division of AGD DIAMONDS recovered a gem-quality diamond weighing 186.54 carats on December 24, 2020. The diamond was named after Fedot Shubin, an outstanding Russian sculptor of the 18th century, who was born in the Arkhangelsk Province.Innovative and highly environmentally friendly technologies used to dress kimberlite ore allow AGD DIAMONDS to extract large high-quality diamonds on a regular basis.Thus, earlier this year the Grib Mining and Processing Division unearthed 6 unique diamonds exceeding 50 carats in their weight. All the precious stones were named after people who had made a great contribution to the development of geological exploration and diamond mining in the Russian North.The Grib Diamond Field is one of the largest on this planet, ranking 4th in terms of reserves in Russia and 7th in the world.