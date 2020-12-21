Exclusive
‘We expect to completely open the Bourse for business by Q1 of the Year 2022,’ assures Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, SDB
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, dreamed of building the world’s largest commercial building in Surat for the Indian diamond industry. He conceptualized the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ (SDB), which is set to redefine...
21 december 2020
An opportunity to show your products and occupy your niche
Recently, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace, appeared on the Russian jewellery market. Vladimir Pilyushin, one of the founders of GOLDNET.MARKET, editor-in-chief of the ‘Russkyi Yuvelir’ (Russian Jeweller) magazine...
14 december 2020
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
07 december 2020
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Lucapa Diamond’s sampling at Brooking Project in Australia yields seven diamonds
Location of the Brooking Diamond Exploration Project in proximity to the Ellendale diamond project
and the Big Spring lamproite cluster Image credit: Lucapa Diamond
Lucapa Diamond and its partner, Leopold Diamond said in a press statement that their latest sampling work carried out at the Brooking Diamond Exploration Project (Lucapa 80%) in Western Australia’s West Kimberley lamproite province yielded a total of seven diamonds, of which two were macro-diamonds exceeding 0.5mm in diameter.
A total of 72 chrome spinels (or chromites), visually identified as a type associated with lamproites, were
also recovered from loam and stream sampling, the companies said adding that the results of this sampling indicate the presence of three new lamproites with two targets showing similar soil geochemistry to previously discovered lamproites at Brooking.
Kimberlite and lamproite are two of the deepest-sourced volcanic rocks that occur at the Earth’s surface.
Like kimberlite, lamproite magma originates at upper mantle depths of 150 – 200km and may entrain diamonds and other associated minerals and elements from the upper mantle during its rapid ascent to the earth’s surface.
Lucapa Managing Director Stephen Wetherall said, “These positive results from the latest work carried out together with the previous exceptional micro- and macro-diamond recoveries at Brooking highlight the potential for the discovery of additional diamondiferous lamproites and reinforce our stated objective of positioning the Company for continued growth in the global diamond industry.”
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished