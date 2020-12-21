Lucapa Diamond’s sampling at Brooking Project in Australia yields seven diamonds

Today

Location of the Brooking Diamond Exploration Project in proximity to the Ellendale diamond project



and the Big Spring lamproite cluster Image credit: Lucapa Diamond

Lucapa Diamond and its partner, Leopold Diamond said in a press statement that their latest sampling work carried out at the Brooking Diamond Exploration Project (Lucapa 80%) in Western Australia’s West Kimberley lamproite province yielded a total of seven diamonds, of which two were macro-diamonds exceeding 0.5mm in diameter.A total of 72 chrome spinels (or chromites), visually identified as a type associated with lamproites, werealso recovered from loam and stream sampling, the companies said adding that the results of this sampling indicate the presence of three new lamproites with two targets showing similar soil geochemistry to previously discovered lamproites at Brooking.Kimberlite and lamproite are two of the deepest-sourced volcanic rocks that occur at the Earth’s surface.Like kimberlite, lamproite magma originates at upper mantle depths of 150 – 200km and may entrain diamonds and other associated minerals and elements from the upper mantle during its rapid ascent to the earth’s surface.Lucapa Managing Director Stephen Wetherall said, “These positive results from the latest work carried out together with the previous exceptional micro- and macro-diamond recoveries at Brooking highlight the potential for the discovery of additional diamondiferous lamproites and reinforce our stated objective of positioning the Company for continued growth in the global diamond industry.”