‘We expect to completely open the Bourse for business by Q1 of the Year 2022,’ assures Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, SDB
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, dreamed of building the world’s largest commercial building in Surat for the Indian diamond industry. He conceptualized the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ (SDB), which is set to redefine...
21 december 2020
An opportunity to show your products and occupy your niche
Recently, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace, appeared on the Russian jewellery market. Vladimir Pilyushin, one of the founders of GOLDNET.MARKET, editor-in-chief of the ‘Russkyi Yuvelir’ (Russian Jeweller) magazine...
14 december 2020
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
07 december 2020
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
SODIAM to launch training course on diamond cutting
Saurimo, Angola Image credit: YouTube, Autolic
SODIAM, Angola’s national diamond trading company will launch a professional diamond-cutting course at the Provisional Diamond Evaluation and Diamond Cutting Center in Saurimo in the Angolan province of Lunda-Sul.
The course will run for three months and is intended to train 35 diamond cutters selected through a public competition from a group of 50 candidates, 15 of which will be trained in India.
The Angolan authorities seek to fill the shortage of workers trained in diamond evaluation, cutting and polishing to help the diamond manufacturing units to be established at the Saurimo Diamond Development Center recruit Angolan staff skilled in diamond cutting and polishing.
They also intend to provide jobs for young people born in the area surrounding diamond mines.
The main idea is to employ the trainees at the largest diamond cutting factory to be ever installed in Angola in the province of Lunda-Sul in the first quarter of 2021 within public-private cooperation between SODIAM and KGK, India’s multinational diamond manufacturer.
It is planned that the Provisional Diamond Evaluation and Diamond Cutting Center in Saurimo set up by SODIAM will be later replaced by a permanent training center under construction at the Saurimo Diamond Development Center.
The provisional and permanent training centers will be used to train Angolan staff, especially from local population, to be further employed at diamond manufacturing units seated within the Diamond Development Center.
The training cycle was initially scheduled to start in April this year, but constraints created by the COVID-19 pandemic did not allow this to happen.
Dias Francisco, correspondent of Rough&Polished in Angola