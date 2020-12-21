Exclusive
‘We expect to completely open the Bourse for business by Q1 of the Year 2022,’ assures Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, SDB
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, dreamed of building the world’s largest commercial building in Surat for the Indian diamond industry. He conceptualized the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ (SDB), which is set to redefine...
21 december 2020
Recently, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace, appeared on the Russian jewellery market. Vladimir Pilyushin, one of the founders of GOLDNET.MARKET, editor-in-chief of the ‘Russkyi Yuvelir’ (Russian Jeweller) magazine...
14 december 2020
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
07 december 2020
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
FTI Consulting: American consumers’ spending may fall these holidays
Image credit: FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, one of the world's largest business advisory firms conducted a market survey in the United States ahead of New Year's Eve and came to a conclusion that American consumers may spend less by 4% this holiday season compared with last year.
Polled by the firm, 33 percent of respondents said they intended to significantly cut their spending this year, 32 percent said they would spend the same and only 15 percent were willing to fork out.
Meanwhile, 80 percent of those surveyed said they intended to resort to online shopping more often than last year, pointing to the lower prices and free shipping, which, according to FTI Consulting, may indicate future growth in online sales.
The survey also said that large-scale shopping events such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday turned to be less important to consumers as the latter seek greater discounts.
However, it should be noted that the holiday sales forecasts made by companies and organizations that study the US market, sometimes differ. Thus, the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) predicted a 1.9% increase in holiday sales, while the National Retail Federation (NRF) opined that holiday sales could grow from 3.6% to 5.2%.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished