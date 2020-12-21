Exclusive
‘We expect to completely open the Bourse for business by Q1 of the Year 2022,’ assures Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, SDB
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, dreamed of building the world’s largest commercial building in Surat for the Indian diamond industry. He conceptualized the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ (SDB), which is set to redefine...
21 december 2020
An opportunity to show your products and occupy your niche
Recently, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace, appeared on the Russian jewellery market. Vladimir Pilyushin, one of the founders of GOLDNET.MARKET, editor-in-chief of the ‘Russkyi Yuvelir’ (Russian Jeweller) magazine...
14 december 2020
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
07 december 2020
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Competition and pandemic make Swarovski think about the future
Image credit: Swarovski
The family-owned company based in Wattens, Austria, estimates that total sales of its goods may fall by 30 percent, plummeting to € 1.9 billion in 2020 from € 2.7 billion in 2019.
Competition from Chinese manufacturers producing the same kind of goods coupled with the coronavirus pandemic put the company in a tough spot, AFP said citing Swarovski CEO Robert Buchbauer, who believes the business needs drastic change and that the company should produce less focusing on larger and more colorful products that can be sold at a higher price.
In his opinion, the company's previous products, such as manicure sets and mobile phone cases graced with Swarovski crystals, have no place in the future, which will require closing about 750 of its 3,000 stores worldwide and laying off about 6,000 employees.
However, not everyone in the company management agrees with this, pointing out that customers will not buy products at higher prices and are already turning to competitors offering cheaper goods. Opponents include Paul Swarovski, shareholder and former board member, Nadja Swarovski, board member, and other family members.
The way the company, which turns 125 this year, will take its next course could affect the flow of tourists to Wattens who travel there to visit Swarovski. Each year, Wattens is visited by 650,000 people providing significant support to the city's economy.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished