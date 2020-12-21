Exclusive
‘We expect to completely open the Bourse for business by Q1 of the Year 2022,’ assures Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, SDB
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, dreamed of building the world’s largest commercial building in Surat for the Indian diamond industry. He conceptualized the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ (SDB), which is set to redefine...
21 december 2020
An opportunity to show your products and occupy your niche
Recently, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace, appeared on the Russian jewellery market. Vladimir Pilyushin, one of the founders of GOLDNET.MARKET, editor-in-chief of the ‘Russkyi Yuvelir’ (Russian Jeweller) magazine...
14 december 2020
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
07 december 2020
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
December sees rocketing demand for diamonds and gold in Russia
Image credit: Sunlight
The last month of the outgoing year spurred the interest of Russian buyers in expensive jewelry made of gold and diamonds. Demand for these precious goods went up fivefold, according to a TASS report citing a survey conducted by Sunlight, a Moscow-based jewelry hypermarket.
“Demand for premium jewelry at Sunlight increased fivefold compared to December 2019, which is primarily due to the growth in demand for diamond and gold jewelry, as well as the expansion of the assortment matrix rolled out by the jewelry retailer in this segment,” the survey said.
This month, women are in the lead among the Sunlight buyers. They are mainly interested in diamond rings, with more frequent purchases worth over 100 000 rubles. At the same time, there is an influx of men into the brand's jewelry stores, who mostly buy diamond jewelry as a gift, but do not forget themselves either - their demand for chains made of precious metals went up by 20% compared to December last year.
The fivefold increase in courier deliveries of Sunlight jewelry this month indicates, according to the survey, an upcoming expansion of online trade next year, which will bring about an increase in courier services and a change in consumer habits.
In general, the authors of the survey note a higher demand for diamond jewelry from domestic manufacturers before the New Year and a 30-percent increase in the average price ticket of online purchases compared to the same period last year.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished