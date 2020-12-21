December sees rocketing demand for diamonds and gold in Russia

Today

Image credit: Sunlight

The last month of the outgoing year spurred the interest of Russian buyers in expensive jewelry made of gold and diamonds. Demand for these precious goods went up fivefold, according to a TASS report citing a survey conducted by Sunlight, a Moscow-based jewelry hypermarket.“Demand for premium jewelry at Sunlight increased fivefold compared to December 2019, which is primarily due to the growth in demand for diamond and gold jewelry, as well as the expansion of the assortment matrix rolled out by the jewelry retailer in this segment,” the survey said.This month, women are in the lead among the Sunlight buyers. They are mainly interested in diamond rings, with more frequent purchases worth over 100 000 rubles. At the same time, there is an influx of men into the brand's jewelry stores, who mostly buy diamond jewelry as a gift, but do not forget themselves either - their demand for chains made of precious metals went up by 20% compared to December last year.The fivefold increase in courier deliveries of Sunlight jewelry this month indicates, according to the survey, an upcoming expansion of online trade next year, which will bring about an increase in courier services and a change in consumer habits.In general, the authors of the survey note a higher demand for diamond jewelry from domestic manufacturers before the New Year and a 30-percent increase in the average price ticket of online purchases compared to the same period last year.