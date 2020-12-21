Exclusive
‘We expect to completely open the Bourse for business by Q1 of the Year 2022,’ assures Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, SDB
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, dreamed of building the world’s largest commercial building in Surat for the Indian diamond industry. He conceptualized the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ (SDB), which is set to redefine...
21 december 2020
An opportunity to show your products and occupy your niche
Recently, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace, appeared on the Russian jewellery market. Vladimir Pilyushin, one of the founders of GOLDNET.MARKET, editor-in-chief of the ‘Russkyi Yuvelir’ (Russian Jeweller) magazine...
14 december 2020
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
07 december 2020
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
BlueRock Diamonds expansion project nearing completion
According to the Press Release, the miner’s crushing circuit will be completed by the end of 2020 and will be commissioned in early January 2021. The rest of the plant will be installed in phases during Q1 2021 to ensure no disruption to operations. Guidance for Q1 2021 is to process 130,000 tonnes, 75% up on Q1 2020 of 74,000 tonnes, and production guidance between 850,000 and 1,000,000 tonnes for 2021 remains unchanged.
BlueRock Executive Chairman, Mike Houston, said, “During the expansion project at Kareevlei the BlueRock management team decided to upgrade certain elements of the plant to ensure optimum production levels going forward. Whilst this has slowed the expansion project down slightly, we are pleased to say that the decision has had no impact on our internal target for output for Q1 2021 and on the earlier production guidance given for the full year of 2021.”
The Company continues to advance its expansion strategy at Kareevlei, designed to increase the mine’s volumes to 1 million tonnes per annum and extend the life of the mine.