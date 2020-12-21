BlueRock Diamonds expansion project nearing completion

BlueRock Diamonds PLC which owns and operates the Kareevlei Diamond Mine in the Kimberley region of South Africa has announced an update on its expansion plans.

According to the Press Release, the miner’s crushing circuit will be completed by the end of 2020 and will be commissioned in early January 2021. The rest of the plant will be installed in phases during Q1 2021 to ensure no disruption to operations. Guidance for Q1 2021 is to process 130,000 tonnes, 75% up on Q1 2020 of 74,000 tonnes, and production guidance between 850,000 and 1,000,000 tonnes for 2021 remains unchanged.

BlueRock Executive Chairman, Mike Houston, said, “During the expansion project at Kareevlei the BlueRock management team decided to upgrade certain elements of the plant to ensure optimum production levels going forward. Whilst this has slowed the expansion project down slightly, we are pleased to say that the decision has had no impact on our internal target for output for Q1 2021 and on the earlier production guidance given for the full year of 2021.”

The Company continues to advance its expansion strategy at Kareevlei, designed to increase the mine’s volumes to 1 million tonnes per annum and extend the life of the mine.





