‘We expect to completely open the Bourse for business by Q1 of the Year 2022,’ assures Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, SDB
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, dreamed of building the world’s largest commercial building in Surat for the Indian diamond industry. He conceptualized the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ (SDB), which is set to redefine...
21 december 2020
Recently, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace, appeared on the Russian jewellery market. Vladimir Pilyushin, one of the founders of GOLDNET.MARKET, editor-in-chief of the ‘Russkyi Yuvelir’ (Russian Jeweller) magazine...
14 december 2020
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
07 december 2020
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
ALROSA nets $ 7 million selling special size rough through online auction
The December auction became this year’s fourth held online for special size (over 10.8 carats) diamonds. At the auction, ALROSA sold 185 rough diamonds with a total weight of 2,400 carats. The company announced this in a press release distributed on Wednesday.
The overall revenue amounted to $7 million. Clients from Belgium, India, Israel, Russia and UAE (33 companies in total) bought the goods.
“The latest digital auction’s results show that our clients are increasingly using this format, having appreciated all its advantages and opportunities. In 2020, we held four online auctions for rough diamonds larger than 10.8 carats. We are happy to note that this format, despite being rather new, wins the customers’ trust, as at the December auction they bought 80% of goods,” commented Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.
ALROSA started piloting digital auctions in autumn 2019 with regular goods. The company’s first digital auction for special size rough diamonds was held in spring 2020. This allowed buyers to select and purchase the rough they needed despite the suspension of traditional auctions due to severe COVID-related restrictions. Today this format complements the usual auctions with viewings at ALROSA's sales offices, which resumed in May 2020 after a several-month break.