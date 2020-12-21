Exclusive
‘We expect to completely open the Bourse for business by Q1 of the Year 2022,’ assures Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, SDB
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, dreamed of building the world’s largest commercial building in Surat for the Indian diamond industry. He conceptualized the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ (SDB), which is set to redefine...
21 december 2020
Recently, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace, appeared on the Russian jewellery market. Vladimir Pilyushin, one of the founders of GOLDNET.MARKET, editor-in-chief of the ‘Russkyi Yuvelir’ (Russian Jeweller) magazine...
14 december 2020
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
07 december 2020
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
China’s 2020 luxury market sees invincible growth
A decrease in global travel in the wake of the early COVID -19 lockdowns prompted Chinese consumers to turn to national sources for their luxury purchases, sending the domestic market climbing. This increase helped to double China’s overall share of the global luxury to 20%, but the growth in mainland China could not compensate for the consumption of Chinese products lost overseas.
The year also saw variations in growth across categories, with leather goods and jewelry leading the way at a rate of about 70% to 80%. Ready-to-wear clothing and shoes saw growth of about 40% to 50%. Luxury beauty spending rose by about 25%, and high-end watch purchases increased by about 20%.
This year’s growth is expected to continue, putting the country on track to claim the biggest share of the market by 2025. Among the engines that powered China’s luxury goods market in 2020 are Brands, which experienced a range of growth, from 10% to more than 70%, depending on the brand. With global conditions unlikely to return to normal before 2022 or 2023, Bain & Company thinks most luxury brands will continue to see positive domestic growth next year, to about a 30% level, at least until the second half of the year. The report says that brands trying to maintain their business are carrying out loads of offline activities, such as fine-jewelry exhibitions and fashion shows, invitation-only product presentations, pop-up stores for seasonal collections, flagship launches and themed cafés.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished