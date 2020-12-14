Bharat Diamond Bourse to vote on lifting Synthetics ban

Today

Mumbai’s Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB) may soon allow lab-grown diamond trading. BDB members are due to vote on the matter next week, says a report in diamonds.net.

The poll will take place at the annual general meeting (AGM) at the BDB on December 28. BDB had banned synthetics in 2015 but has been reconsidering the rule for more than two years and holding talks with India’s Natural Diamond Monitoring Committee on how to keep watch of the trade. The board reportedly received numerous requests for a meeting in which members could pass the amendment, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the BDB board has recommended removing “natural” from its definition of diamonds, bringing it in line with industry standards. This will also be included in next week’s vote.



