New dates for the J-1 2021 jewelry exhibition

Today

The second international jewelry exhibition J-1, which was scheduled to be held from January 29 to February 1, 2021, is postponed to May next year. This decision was made due to the difficult epidemiological situation, the organizers said.

The main goal of J-1 is to create the most favorable conditions for supporting and promoting the Russian jewelry business.

The first J-1 exhibition, successfully held in the fall of 2020, gathered more than 5,000 participants, another 1,600 joined the event online.

The exhibition was attended by jewelry manufacturers and designers, jewelry schools and universities from all over the country. At the same time, the participants were offered an opportunity to take part in the first J-1 Jewelry Congress in Russia, comprising an educational event for jewelers and a jewelry competition.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





