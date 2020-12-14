India’s polished diamond export increases by 42.47% in Nov, rough imports dips 9.89%

India’s cut and polished diamond export increased 42.47 per cent registering $ 1665.91 mn during Nov 2020 as against $ 1169.34 mn exported in Nov 2019, according to provisional data released by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India.

Exports of rough diamonds totalled $ 13.62 mn in Nov 2020 as compared to $ 94.51 mn in Nov 2019, an increase of 85.59 per cent. Exports of polished lab-grown diamonds recorded $ 69.29 mn in Nov 2020 against $ 21.80 mn in Nov 2019, an increase of 217.62 per cent.

Rough imports during Nov 2020 decreased 9.89 per cent to $ 1109.06 mn as compared to $ 1230.74 mn imported during Nov 2019. Imports of cut and polished diamonds decreased to $95.50 mn in Nov 2020 from $ 117.85 mn in the same month in 2019, a decrease of 18.97 per cent. Imports of rough lab-grown diamonds stood at $ 62.23 mn in Nov 2020, up 23.78 per cent from $ 20.69 mn in Nov 2019. In Nov 2020, imports of polished lab-grown diamonds decreased by 80.32 per cent to $ 1.93 mn, as compared to $ 9.79 mn a year earlier.

During the fiscal year (April-November 2020) polished diamond exports were up to $ 8951.54 mn from $ 13412.50 mn exported over the same months in 2019, a decrease of 33.26 per cent.

Exports of rough diamonds totalled $200.74 mn in April-November 2020 compared to $ 807.97 mn a year earlier, down 75.16 per cent.

Exports of polished lab-grown diamonds totalled $ 22.88 mn during April-November 2020 down 64.52 per cent as against exports of $ 64.51 mn in the same period a year earlier.

Import of rough diamonds showed a decline of 41.36 per cent recording $ 5015.85 mn during April-November 2020 from $ 8553.96 mn during April-November in 2019.

Imports of polished diamonds increased 42.99 per cent to $1303.58 mn during April-November 2020, as compared to $ 911.68 mn for the same period in 2019.

Imports of rough lab-grown diamonds recorded $ 301.77 mn in April-November 2020 as against $ 205.01 mn in the same period in 2019, an increase of 47.20 per cent.

Imports of polished lab-grown diamonds declined to $ 22.88 mn in April-November 2020 as compared to $ 64.51 mn during April-November 2019, down 64.52 2per cent.



