Exclusive
‘We expect to completely open the Bourse for business by Q1 of the Year 2022,’ assures Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, SDB
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, dreamed of building the world’s largest commercial building in Surat for the Indian diamond industry. He conceptualized the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ (SDB), which is set to redefine...
Today
An opportunity to show your products and occupy your niche
Recently, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace, appeared on the Russian jewellery market. Vladimir Pilyushin, one of the founders of GOLDNET.MARKET, editor-in-chief of the ‘Russkyi Yuvelir’ (Russian Jeweller) magazine...
14 december 2020
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
07 december 2020
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
India’s polished diamond export increases by 42.47% in Nov, rough imports dips 9.89%
Exports of rough diamonds totalled $ 13.62 mn in Nov 2020 as compared to $ 94.51 mn in Nov 2019, an increase of 85.59 per cent. Exports of polished lab-grown diamonds recorded $ 69.29 mn in Nov 2020 against $ 21.80 mn in Nov 2019, an increase of 217.62 per cent.
Rough imports during Nov 2020 decreased 9.89 per cent to $ 1109.06 mn as compared to $ 1230.74 mn imported during Nov 2019. Imports of cut and polished diamonds decreased to $95.50 mn in Nov 2020 from $ 117.85 mn in the same month in 2019, a decrease of 18.97 per cent. Imports of rough lab-grown diamonds stood at $ 62.23 mn in Nov 2020, up 23.78 per cent from $ 20.69 mn in Nov 2019. In Nov 2020, imports of polished lab-grown diamonds decreased by 80.32 per cent to $ 1.93 mn, as compared to $ 9.79 mn a year earlier.
During the fiscal year (April-November 2020) polished diamond exports were up to $ 8951.54 mn from $ 13412.50 mn exported over the same months in 2019, a decrease of 33.26 per cent.
Exports of rough diamonds totalled $200.74 mn in April-November 2020 compared to $ 807.97 mn a year earlier, down 75.16 per cent.
Exports of polished lab-grown diamonds totalled $ 22.88 mn during April-November 2020 down 64.52 per cent as against exports of $ 64.51 mn in the same period a year earlier.
Import of rough diamonds showed a decline of 41.36 per cent recording $ 5015.85 mn during April-November 2020 from $ 8553.96 mn during April-November in 2019.
Imports of polished diamonds increased 42.99 per cent to $1303.58 mn during April-November 2020, as compared to $ 911.68 mn for the same period in 2019.
Imports of rough lab-grown diamonds recorded $ 301.77 mn in April-November 2020 as against $ 205.01 mn in the same period in 2019, an increase of 47.20 per cent.
Imports of polished lab-grown diamonds declined to $ 22.88 mn in April-November 2020 as compared to $ 64.51 mn during April-November 2019, down 64.52 2per cent.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished