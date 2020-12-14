Exclusive
14 december 2020
07 december 2020
30 november 2020
23 november 2020
Five global tender houses show interest in Angola diamond bourse – SODIAM
Special adviser Peter Meeus said the five tender houses were Bonas-Couzyn, First Element, I-Hennig & Co, Koin International and Trans-Atlantic Gem Sales.
"[They] are now investigating which services would suit Angola's needs in the best possible way [under] the law of the country," he said in a statement.
Angola is expecting the diamond exchange to be operational by the end of 2021.
Mineral Resources and Petroleum Minister Diamantino Azevedo said one of the main objectives of the ADB is to put the enormous flow of diamonds produced in the country under one roof.
The ADB will also include a gemological academy and a technological research centre.
Meanwhile, Sodiam is also considering cooperation with two providers of deep-boiling services – Elmyr Services and Quality Boiling (Charlotte) – for the ADB.
Both Elmyr and Charlotte had submitted their proposals which are being examined.
"[We intend] to have a deep-boiling facility in the new ADB. Before being offered for sale to customers, rough diamonds could go through a deep boiling process, which shall be conducted in the premises of the ADB for ... local beneficiation and price maximisation," said Meeus.
Angola is hoping to increase diamond production from about 9 million carats per year to 15 million carats by 2022.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished