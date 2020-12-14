Rio Tinto appoints Jakob Stausholm as Chief Executive

Today

Rio Tinto has appointed Jakob Stausholm as Chief Executive, effective 1 January 2021. Jakob Stausholm joined Rio Tinto in September 2018 as Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer.Prior to joining Rio Tinto, Stausholm was the Chief Strategy, Finance and Transformation Officer for the Maersk Group since 2016.Rio Tinto chairman Simon Thompson said “I am pleased to announce the appointment of Jakob as Chief Executive of Rio Tinto. His blend of strategic and commercial expertise, strong values and a collaborative leadership style are the ideal qualities for our next chief executive.Jakob Stausholm said “I am truly delighted and humbled to be given the opportunity to lead this tremendous company. Since I joined two years ago, I have spent extensive time at our operations, meeting our excellent people and have also engaged with many of our valued partners.