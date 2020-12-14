Exclusive

An opportunity to show your products and occupy your niche

Recently, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace, appeared on the Russian jewellery market. Vladimir Pilyushin, one of the founders of GOLDNET.MARKET, editor-in-chief of the ‘Russkyi Yuvelir’ (Russian Jeweller) magazine...

14 december 2020

Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand

The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...

07 december 2020

Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation

Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...

30 november 2020

Cultivating demand for natural diamonds

CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...

23 november 2020

Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds

Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...

16 november 2020

Rio Tinto appoints Jakob Stausholm as Chief Executive

Today
News
news_18122020_rio_tinto.pngRio Tinto has appointed Jakob Stausholm as Chief Executive, effective 1 January 2021. Jakob Stausholm joined Rio Tinto in September 2018 as Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer.
Prior to joining Rio Tinto, Stausholm was the Chief Strategy, Finance and Transformation Officer for the Maersk Group since 2016.
Rio Tinto chairman Simon Thompson said “I am pleased to announce the appointment of Jakob as Chief Executive of Rio Tinto. His blend of strategic and commercial expertise, strong values and a collaborative leadership style are the ideal qualities for our next chief executive.
Jakob Stausholm said “I am truly delighted and humbled to be given the opportunity to lead this tremendous company. Since I joined two years ago, I have spent extensive time at our operations, meeting our excellent people and have also engaged with many of our valued partners.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished


