Recently, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace, appeared on the Russian jewellery market. Vladimir Pilyushin, one of the founders of GOLDNET.MARKET, editor-in-chief of the ‘Russkyi Yuvelir’ (Russian Jeweller) magazine...
14 december 2020
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
07 december 2020
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Stargems organizes a record-breaking tender in DMCC-Dubai
A record-breaking tender, organised recently by Stargems DMCC in Almas Tower, offered clients the opportunity to bid for rough diamonds from South Africa and Angola.
About 379,912 carats of rough diamonds were sold, valued at $87.47 mn were sold to 115 winning customers at DMCC-Dubai.
It is reported that over 250 companies participated in the tender and 500 individuals flew into Dubai to take part in the event from India, Hong Kong, Russia, Israel, Belgium and Lebanon.
Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “We would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to Stargems on this extraordinary achievement.”
Shailesh Javeri, Chairman, Stargems Group said: “We are delighted to have run the largest rough diamond auction to be held in the UAE. We would like to thank the DMCC and the DDE for all their support. Stargems is looking forward to running more auctions in Dubai in 2021.”
The tender was held under strict health and safety measures implemented by DMCC, including social distancing measures alongside regular disinfection procedures to ensure a safe experience for everyone.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished