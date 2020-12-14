Stargems organizes a record-breaking tender in DMCC-Dubai

Today

Image credit: Stargems

A record-breaking tender, organised recently by Stargems DMCC in Almas Tower, offered clients the opportunity to bid for rough diamonds from South Africa and Angola.About 379,912 carats of rough diamonds were sold, valued at $87.47 mn were sold to 115 winning customers at DMCC-Dubai.It is reported that over 250 companies participated in the tender and 500 individuals flew into Dubai to take part in the event from India, Hong Kong, Russia, Israel, Belgium and Lebanon.Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “We would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to Stargems on this extraordinary achievement.”Shailesh Javeri, Chairman, Stargems Group said: “We are delighted to have run the largest rough diamond auction to be held in the UAE. We would like to thank the DMCC and the DDE for all their support. Stargems is looking forward to running more auctions in Dubai in 2021.”The tender was held under strict health and safety measures implemented by DMCC, including social distancing measures alongside regular disinfection procedures to ensure a safe experience for everyone.