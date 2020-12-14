Sese community seeks eviction of Murowa Diamonds

The Sese community in Chivi, Zimbabwe is now gunning for the eviction of RioZim's Murowa Diamonds from the premises of a local secondary school.

The diamond company and the Sese community, under the Sese Community Trust (SCT) banner, had been in a stand-off after the former set up a camp in the precincts of Danhamombe High School.

Murowa, which is conducting a kimberlite exploration in the area was blasted for allegedly ignored an initial ultimatum from SCT to decamp by December 5.

"We need to understand why Murowa does not want to relocate as per the demand of the parents," Chivi district development co-ordinator Innocent Matingwina was quoted as saying by The Herald.

"The community wants Murowa to vacate the school before any engagement can start between the parties and we need to hear why Murowa cannot do so. We want the parties to reach an amicable solution so that they [can] work together going forward."

The diamond company was accused of allegedly drilling less than 100 meters from a classroom block at the nearby St Simon Zhara Primary School, with the noise of the rig disrupting learning.

Murowa was asked to remove its camp to pave way for an irrigation project that would generate revenue for the Danhamombe school.

Murowa had been prospecting its concessions in Sese since last year to establish whether the kimberlite rock outcrops in the area are commercially exploitable before deciding to open its second mine.

However, the local community alleged that Murowa was encroaching into their fields and homesteads, apart from disrupting learning by students at St Simon Zhara Primary and Danhamombe Secondary schools.

The Sese community further wants clarity on compensation if they are displaced by the planned mining activities and also how they will benefit from the diamonds if they are found on their ancestral land.

Murowa refuted claims levelled against the company, saying its activities were above board and in compliance with national laws.

The Zimbabwean government was said to be urging the warring parties to negotiate their differences.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



