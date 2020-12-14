Exclusive
‘We expect to completely open the Bourse for business by Q1 of the Year 2022,’ assures Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman, SDB
Vallabhbhai Patel, Chairman of the Surat Diamond Bourse, dreamed of building the world’s largest commercial building in Surat for the Indian diamond industry. He conceptualized the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ (SDB), which is set to redefine...
Recently, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace, appeared on the Russian jewellery market. Vladimir Pilyushin, one of the founders of GOLDNET.MARKET, editor-in-chief of the ‘Russkyi Yuvelir’ (Russian Jeweller) magazine...
14 december 2020
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
07 december 2020
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Mountain Province announced results of its 4Q
Image credit: Mountain Province Diamonds
During the quarter, 956,348 carats were sold for total proceeds of $80.2 million (US$61.7 million) resulting in an average value of $83.82 per carat (US$64.53 per carat). The Company was very encouraged that it saw continued price recovery during the quarter with most sales categories finishing above pre-COVID-19 values. The Company has now concluded its rough diamond sales for 2020.
The Company is also pleased to report the recovery and successful bid for the largest gem quality diamond recovered to date from the Gahcho Kué mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.
The diamond is a 157.40 carat gem of exceptional quality and will be offered for sale during the first quarter of 2021.
Stuart Brown, the Company's President and CEO, commented: "The diamond industry has faced immense challenges during 2020 so to end the year with such a strong sales performance is very encouraging. Rough diamond prices, in the larger and better-qualities have been exceptional and pleasingly we saw further improvement in the smaller and lower quality diamonds which we believe will continue to strengthen in 2021."
"The recovery of the largest ever diamond and the successful bid was certainly a boost to the morale of the Company. It shows that the mine, although a high-volume producer of predominantly smaller diamonds, does produce diamonds of exceptional size and quality."
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished