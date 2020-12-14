Antwerp: Rough diamond trade going down in November

In November, Antwerp, the world's largest diamond market, saw a decrease in the volume of trade in rough diamonds, as its exports decreased by 22.25% in terms of volume and reached 8.2 million carats, while in value terms rough exports went down by 14.46% reaching $724 million compared with the corresponding metrics for 2019, which were 10.6 million carats and $849 million.

According to the data released by the AWDC, imports of rough diamonds by Antwerp grew by 1.35% reaching 7.7 million carats (against 7.6 million carats in 2019), and by 13.67% in value reaching $711 million (against $812 million in 2019).

In January-November 2020, Antwerp exported 66.3 million carats of rough diamonds earning $5.7 billion.

In January-November 2019, rough diamond exports totaled 92.4 million carats worth $8.1 billion. The decrease in exports compared to last year amounted to 28.31% in volume and 30.22% in value.

Rough imports in January-November 2020 decreased by 5.24% to 67.4 million carats (against 71.1 million carats in 2019), and in terms of value they fell by 18.34% to 5.9 billion dollars (against $7,3 billion in 2019).

Polished exports from Antwerp during November 2020 amounted to 269.000 against 297.000 carats in 2019 (-9.50%) worth 611 million against 672 billion in 2019 (-9,02%).

Polished imports in January-November 2020 reached 3.5 million carats versus 4.8 million carats in 2019 (-36.58%) worth $5.9 billion versus $9.5 billion in 2019 (-47.37%).



Аlex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



