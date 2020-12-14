Exclusive
Recently, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace, appeared on the Russian jewellery market.
14 december 2020
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
07 december 2020
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Antwerp: Rough diamond trade going down in November
According to the data released by the AWDC, imports of rough diamonds by Antwerp grew by 1.35% reaching 7.7 million carats (against 7.6 million carats in 2019), and by 13.67% in value reaching $711 million (against $812 million in 2019).
In January-November 2020, Antwerp exported 66.3 million carats of rough diamonds earning $5.7 billion.
In January-November 2019, rough diamond exports totaled 92.4 million carats worth $8.1 billion. The decrease in exports compared to last year amounted to 28.31% in volume and 30.22% in value.
Rough imports in January-November 2020 decreased by 5.24% to 67.4 million carats (against 71.1 million carats in 2019), and in terms of value they fell by 18.34% to 5.9 billion dollars (against $7,3 billion in 2019).
Polished exports from Antwerp during November 2020 amounted to 269.000 against 297.000 carats in 2019 (-9.50%) worth 611 million against 672 billion in 2019 (-9,02%).
Polished imports in January-November 2020 reached 3.5 million carats versus 4.8 million carats in 2019 (-36.58%) worth $5.9 billion versus $9.5 billion in 2019 (-47.37%).
Аlex Shishlo for Rough&Polished