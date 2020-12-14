Exclusive
An opportunity to show your products and occupy your niche
Recently, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace, appeared on the Russian jewellery market. Vladimir Pilyushin, one of the founders of GOLDNET.MARKET, editor-in-chief of the ‘Russkyi Yuvelir’ (Russian Jeweller) magazine...
14 december 2020
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
07 december 2020
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
WWF Russia names the country’s best environmentally responsible companies in 2020
The top ten included Kinross Gold with a final score of 1.7424, Polymetal (1.6889), Polyus (1.6856), SDS-Coal (1.6568), Metalloinvest (1.6371), Novolipetsk Iron and Steel Works (1.5955), Severstal (1.5795), Kuzbassrazrezugol (1.5788), AGD DIAMONDS (1.4571) and Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works ( 1, 4568). ALROSA ranked eleventh in the WWF rating, gaining 1.4443 points.
The openness rating is a project of Russia’s World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and National Rating Agency implemented with the support of the United Nations Development Program, the Global Environment Facility and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of the Russian Federation.
Since 2019, the rating has been calculated within the framework of the People for Nature project implemented by WWF Russia with the support of the European Union in 2019-2022. The main objective of the project is to support public organizations and local communities in solving environmental problems in two areas: preserving forests through the fight against their degradation and illegal exploitation and reducing water and air pollution through reducing the negative impact of industry on the environment and increasing the environmental responsibility of business.
The rating has been published since 2015 providing comparative assessments of the companies’ environmental responsibility and the scale of their environmental impact. According to its organizers, the most sensitive to disclosure was the criteria reflecting information provided by companies to the public about accidents and controversial environmental situations.
The rating is based on the criteria formulated in the Basic Principles for Environmentally and Socially Responsible Policy of Mining Companies, as well as in a number of international documents.
The 2020 rating proceeds from the activities of 40 largest mining and metallurgical companies in the field of environmental management and policy, environmental impact and information disclosure and transparency. As last year, AGD DIAMONDS has been recognized as the best among diamond mining companies.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished