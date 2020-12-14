Exclusive
An opportunity to show your products and occupy your niche
Recently, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace, appeared on the Russian jewellery market. Vladimir Pilyushin, one of the founders of GOLDNET.MARKET, editor-in-chief of the ‘Russkyi Yuvelir’ (Russian Jeweller) magazine...
14 december 2020
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
07 december 2020
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Botswana Diamonds reveals three-dimensional model of kimberlite on Thorny River
"This is our first three-dimensional model of the kimberlite on Thorny River and thus represents an important step in the commercialisation of the project," said company chairperson John Teeling.
"The discovery of a second anomaly to the east of pipe following this detailed analytical work could be an extension of the pipe and will be drilled in the New Year."
A high-resolution ground gravity survey conducted during October 2020 detected an enlarged anomaly along the known kimberlite fissure.
This anomaly, it said, was subsequently followed up by reverse circulation (RC) drilling and confirmed as a kimberlite pipe.
Data from the RC holes were reconciled with the ground gravity data to construct a three-dimensional model of the kimberlite pipe.
"The best fit model showed an East-West trending body gently dipping to the east with a surface expression of 80 x 40m," said Botswana Diamonds.
"This work is significant in providing a maiden three-dimensional model for the kimberlite within the Thorny River project which will enable precision planning of further drill holes and calculation of volumes."
Botswana Diamonds said the next step comprises drilling core holes to further confine the geological boundaries and microdiamond sampling to determine a first pass diamond grade estimate of the body.
Petrographic studies will be used to confirm the kimberlite types.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished