Exclusive
An opportunity to show your products and occupy your niche
Recently, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace, appeared on the Russian jewellery market. Vladimir Pilyushin, one of the founders of GOLDNET.MARKET, editor-in-chief of the ‘Russkyi Yuvelir’ (Russian Jeweller) magazine...
14 december 2020
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
07 december 2020
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Gembridge ropes in Helen Molesworth as Head of Business Development
Gembridge is pioneering the digital transformation of the certified coloured gemstone, pearls and jewellery trade by providing a marketplace for verified members to buy, sell and consign, via a secure and insured door-to-door service. Gembridge is a global digital marketplace where people can trade with trust.
Nick Marrett, Gembridge CEO, said: “Helen is a great addition to our team – her knowledge, passion and standing in the global industry are just so impressive. It’s talent like Helen who will ensure that Gembridge is a centrepiece in the digital future of the industry.”
Helen Molesworth said, “I am delighted to be part of such a dynamic and exciting platform, combining the best of tech and industry expertise, to help our trade community expand their businesses safely and efficiently at the perfect time.”
Helen has a broad commercial, international and academic background in the gem and jewellery industry, having worked with the trade, gemmological laboratories and auction houses across Europe and Asia.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished