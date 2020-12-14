Gembridge ropes in Helen Molesworth as Head of Business Development

Today

Gemmologist Helen Molesworth has joined Gembridge, a new regulated coloured gemstones, pearls and jewellery trading platform, as Head of Business Development.Gembridge is pioneering the digital transformation of the certified coloured gemstone, pearls and jewellery trade by providing a marketplace for verified members to buy, sell and consign, via a secure and insured door-to-door service. Gembridge is a global digital marketplace where people can trade with trust.Nick Marrett, Gembridge CEO, said: “Helen is a great addition to our team – her knowledge, passion and standing in the global industry are just so impressive. It’s talent like Helen who will ensure that Gembridge is a centrepiece in the digital future of the industry.”Helen Molesworth said, “I am delighted to be part of such a dynamic and exciting platform, combining the best of tech and industry expertise, to help our trade community expand their businesses safely and efficiently at the perfect time.”Helen has a broad commercial, international and academic background in the gem and jewellery industry, having worked with the trade, gemmological laboratories and auction houses across Europe and Asia.