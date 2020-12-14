Exclusive

Gembridge ropes in Helen Molesworth as Head of Business Development

news_17122020_gembridge.pngGemmologist Helen Molesworth has joined Gembridge, a new regulated coloured gemstones, pearls and jewellery trading platform, as Head of Business Development.
Gembridge is pioneering the digital transformation of the certified coloured gemstone, pearls and jewellery trade by providing a marketplace for verified members to buy, sell and consign, via a secure and insured door-to-door service. Gembridge is a global digital marketplace where people can trade with trust.
Nick Marrett, Gembridge CEO, said: “Helen is a great addition to our team – her knowledge, passion and standing in the global industry are just so impressive. It’s talent like Helen who will ensure that Gembridge is a centrepiece in the digital future of the industry.” 
Helen Molesworth said, “I am delighted to be part of such a dynamic and exciting platform, combining the best of tech and industry expertise, to help our trade community expand their businesses safely and efficiently at the perfect time.”
Helen has a broad commercial, international and academic background in the gem and jewellery industry, having worked with the trade, gemmological laboratories and auction houses across Europe and Asia.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished 


