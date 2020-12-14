Exclusive
An opportunity to show your products and occupy your niche
Recently, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace, appeared on the Russian jewellery market. Vladimir Pilyushin, one of the founders of GOLDNET.MARKET, editor-in-chief of the ‘Russkyi Yuvelir’ (Russian Jeweller) magazine...
14 december 2020
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
07 december 2020
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Russia begins hallmarking jewelry made of precious metals
"The hallmarking is meant not for the sake of hallmarking, but for the sake of tracing precious metals to eliminate grey and black areas… We are supposed to apply hallmarks directly on the metal surface of goods. No one has ever done this before in the world," said Eduard Utkin, General Manager of the Russian Jewelers Guild Association in his comments to the FAN news agency.
Striking hallmarks on metal will only apply to jewelry made of gold and platinum. Silver products, blanks of precious metals, precious stones and other items will possibly carry markings on their packages or labels.
But jewelers doubt if it will be at all possible to stamp hallmarks on the metal of any goods. The Guild of Jewelers of Russia has already tested some of the batches of goods and in 20% of cases, hallmarks were indistinct or unreadable.
The system of hallmarking jewelry is also very expensive both for the state and for jewelers: every side will have to buy expensive equipment.
The equipment able to read hallmarks put on metal is also high. According to experts, jewelry hallmarking will cost the state 10 billion rubles.
Foreign wholesale jewelry suppliers will also be required to hallmark their goods.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished