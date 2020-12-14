Exclusive

Arkhangelsk diamonds worth $ 30 million sold in Antwerp

news_24032020_agd_diamonds.png
Image credit: AGD Diamonds


As it became known, Belgium-based Grib Diamonds raised $ 30 million for rough diamonds mined by AGD DIAMONDS at this year’s last auction in Antwerp. Industry experts point to the high interest attracted by this sale and a rise in rough prices during the ensued bidding.
AGD DIAMONDS is developing the Grib Diamond Field in the Arkhangelsk Province using modern, environmentally friendly technologies and equipment that do not harm the environment.
Being seated in Antwerp, Grib Diamonds is a trading arm of AGD DIAMONDS.

Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished


