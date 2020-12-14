Exclusive
An opportunity to show your products and occupy your niche
Recently, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace, appeared on the Russian jewellery market. Vladimir Pilyushin, one of the founders of GOLDNET.MARKET, editor-in-chief of the ‘Russkyi Yuvelir’ (Russian Jeweller) magazine...
14 december 2020
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
07 december 2020
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Anglo projects better trading conditions for diamond market in 2021
The recovery, it said, was hinged on a reduction in rough diamond supply coupled with a recovery in demand from the diamond trade following sharp de-stocking of diamonds from the retail pipeline during 2018 and 2019 in the US in particular.
Group chief executive Mark Cutifani, however, said that De Beers had no plans of supplying more rough diamonds into the market.
"We think the supply situation will be the key and we are going to watch that very carefully. We will not push more production out there unless we are comfortable that prices are going to increase," he was quoted as saying by MiningMx during an investor update conference.
Anglo has maintained its production forecast for the current 2020 financial year at 26 million carats but has reduced the 2021 guidance to between 33 million and 35 million carats from the previous estimate of 34 million to 36 million carats.
It also lowered its 2022 estimate to between 30 million and 33 million carats from the previous 33 million to 35 million carats.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished