Exclusive

An opportunity to show your products and occupy your niche

Recently, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace, appeared on the Russian jewellery market. Vladimir Pilyushin, one of the founders of GOLDNET.MARKET, editor-in-chief of the ‘Russkyi Yuvelir’ (Russian Jeweller) magazine...

14 december 2020

Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand

The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...

07 december 2020

Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation

Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...

30 november 2020

Cultivating demand for natural diamonds

CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...

23 november 2020

Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds

Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...

16 november 2020

De Beers, Botswana agree on one-year extension to existing sales agreement

De Beers and the government Botswana have agreed to extend their existing contract for the sale of Debswana's rough diamond production until the end of 2021 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The agreement was due to expire at the end of this month. 
"The extension, which will extend the terms of the existing agreement, will provide further time for discussions regarding the contract renewal," said De Beers in a brief statement.
De Beers brought the Diamond Trading Company (DTC) to Botswana under the current deal, which also saw paved way for the country to receive 15% of the total Debswana output for sale by the state-owned Okavango Diamond Company.
Reuters reported last August that the coronavirus pandemic was expected to delay the conclusion of a new sales deal.
The country's minerals permanent secretary, Mmetla Masire was quoted saying at the time that there was no guarantee that they will renew a new 10-year sales agreement with De Beers before the end of December.
He said then that although Gaborone had resumed talks with De Beers, travel restrictions had slowed progress.
The extension of the current sales agreement will put a dent on President Mokgweetsi Masisi's plans to boost a young diamond polishing and cutting industry.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


