Exclusive
An opportunity to show your products and occupy your niche
Recently, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace, appeared on the Russian jewellery market. Vladimir Pilyushin, one of the founders of GOLDNET.MARKET, editor-in-chief of the ‘Russkyi Yuvelir’ (Russian Jeweller) magazine...
14 december 2020
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
07 december 2020
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Suspected illegal diamond dealers nabbed in Namibia
Police regional commander, commissioner Armas Shivute, was quoted by The Namibian newspaper as saying that the two suspects, Maseka Paulus (30) and Paulus Ndjamba Augustinus (50), were arrested while attempting to sell seven unpolished diamonds to an unidentified man in the mining town.
The value and authenticity of the unpolished diamonds were yet to be determined by the police.
The case was postponed to 20 February 2021 for further police investigations.
Two men, believed to be from Namibia, were arrested in Western Cape, South Africa in May 2019 after they were found in possession of rough diamonds valued at R1.5 million.
Another Namibian man swallowed diamonds in April 2019 shortly after his arrest by police following a sting operation in Strand, 50km east of Cape Town, in South Africa.
The diamonds were later excreted from his body.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished