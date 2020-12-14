Suspected illegal diamond dealers nabbed in Namibia

Today

Two suspected illegal diamond dealers were arrested and appeared in court, in Tsumeb, Namibia after they were found in possession of unpolished diamonds.

Police regional commander, commissioner Armas Shivute, was quoted by The Namibian newspaper as saying that the two suspects, Maseka Paulus (30) and Paulus Ndjamba Augustinus (50), were arrested while attempting to sell seven unpolished diamonds to an unidentified man in the mining town.

The value and authenticity of the unpolished diamonds were yet to be determined by the police.

The case was postponed to 20 February 2021 for further police investigations.

Two men, believed to be from Namibia, were arrested in Western Cape, South Africa in May 2019 after they were found in possession of rough diamonds valued at R1.5 million.

Another Namibian man swallowed diamonds in April 2019 shortly after his arrest by police following a sting operation in Strand, 50km east of Cape Town, in South Africa.

The diamonds were later excreted from his body.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





