Yesterday
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
07 december 2020
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Prices go up at De Beers sight in December
Prices climbed by 1% to 2% for 0.75-carat rough goods and larger, as well as for -7 sieve sizes.
The miner also adjusted assortments, making some boxes seem more expensive than in previous sales.
The market for relatively large polished has picked up in the fourth quarter, with the RapNet Diamond Index (RAPI™) for 1-carat stones gaining 1.6% since October 1, and RAPI for 3-carat stones jumping 4.8%. That contrasts with a weaker market for 0.30-carat polished.
Dealers raised concerns that some of the rough trading was speculative, with sightholders estimating rough prices across the industry had risen by up to 10% in the past month. The increase in polished prices has been more moderate, and retailers already have the diamonds they need for the holidays, they observed.
“People are buying goods even if they’re not worth the money, because they’re being offered premiums in advance,” one De Beers customer said.
Price increases at De Beers sight have been few and far between in recent years. The company’s rough-price index fell 6% in 2019 and slumped 8% in the first half of 2020, when coronavirus lockdowns caused a market slump. The company reduced prices at the August and September sights in a bid to spur demand once trading started to improve, diamonds.net noted.
A De Beers spokesperson declined to comment.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished