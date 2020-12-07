Exclusive
An opportunity to show your products and occupy your niche
Recently, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace, appeared on the Russian jewellery market. Vladimir Pilyushin, one of the founders of GOLDNET.MARKET, editor-in-chief of the ‘Russkyi Yuvelir’ (Russian Jeweller) magazine...
Yesterday
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
07 december 2020
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Southstone produces 744.5ct at Oena diamond mine
Mining and processing of the run of mine (ROM) material produced 318 diamonds valued at an average price of $1,623 per carat.
The largest stone recovered weighed 32.22 carats and it was sold for $58,289 or $1,809 per carat.
Other stones recovered weighed were 26.34 carats valued at $155 000, and 22.33 carats sold for $108 000.
Meanwhile, Southstone Minerals said the Gumrock joint venture commenced test pitting on Farm Kareepan Mine in three separate areas and a total of 349 test pits ranging from one to five meters in depth were completed and mapped.
In an area called Grass Camp, a gravel horizon ranging from 0.3 meters (m) to 1.0m in thickness was outlined.
In late October, bulk sampling commenced at Grass Camp with the installation of a 14-foot rotary pan plant and a total of 21 trenches were dug providing 6035 tonnes of gravel for processing.
Southstone said Grass Camp produced 88.72 carats in the period 1 September to 30 November 2020 worth $425 per carat.
Southstone also said that another 10 hectares of continuous gravel was identified in an area called "Cultivation Area" and will be the focus of the ongoing bulk sampling program in the second quarter.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished