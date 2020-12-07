Southstone produces 744.5ct at Oena diamond mine

Today

Southstone Minerals produced 744.5 carats in the period 1 September to 30 November 2020 at its Oena diamond mine, in South Africa.

Mining and processing of the run of mine (ROM) material produced 318 diamonds valued at an average price of $1,623 per carat.

The largest stone recovered weighed 32.22 carats and it was sold for $58,289 or $1,809 per carat.

Other stones recovered weighed were 26.34 carats valued at $155 000, and 22.33 carats sold for $108 000.

Meanwhile, Southstone Minerals said the Gumrock joint venture commenced test pitting on Farm Kareepan Mine in three separate areas and a total of 349 test pits ranging from one to five meters in depth were completed and mapped.

In an area called Grass Camp, a gravel horizon ranging from 0.3 meters (m) to 1.0m in thickness was outlined.

In late October, bulk sampling commenced at Grass Camp with the installation of a 14-foot rotary pan plant and a total of 21 trenches were dug providing 6035 tonnes of gravel for processing.

Southstone said Grass Camp produced 88.72 carats in the period 1 September to 30 November 2020 worth $425 per carat.

Southstone also said that another 10 hectares of continuous gravel was identified in an area called "Cultivation Area" and will be the focus of the ongoing bulk sampling program in the second quarter.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





