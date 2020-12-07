Exclusive
An opportunity to show your products and occupy your niche
Recently, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace, appeared on the Russian jewellery market. Vladimir Pilyushin, one of the founders of GOLDNET.MARKET, editor-in-chief of the ‘Russkyi Yuvelir’ (Russian Jeweller) magazine...
Yesterday
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
07 december 2020
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
GJEPC to host its first-ever e-IGJS from 18 to 22 Jan 2021
Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC said, “GJEPC felt that the time was right to organise e-IGJS, a show exclusively meant for foreign buyers to source high-quality products in a variety of exquisite designs. Global markets like the US, Europe, China and other Asian countries are witnessing increasing demand for gems and jewellery.”
Vipul Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC, stated, “GJEPC’s virtual trading platforms have been redefining the way we do business. By offering an enhanced customer experience, e-IGJS will bring together all Indian gem and jewellery exporters on a single platform to showcase their skills and capabilities in manufacturing top-quality gems and jewellery, catering to different markets.”
Key benefits for exhibitors include: 6000+ meeting opportunities with leading international buyers, receive a meeting request from buyers, exhibitors can search registered buyers and send a meeting request, priority listing for exhibitors who book space early, and options of 3 booth package. Buyers are expected from countries across the globe.
The e-IGJS will see participation from 200+ exhibitors, who will be showcasing Fine Jewellery, Plain Gold Jewellery, Studded Jewellery, Platinum Jewellery, Silver Jewellery, Loose Diamonds, Gemstones, Fashion Jewellery and more.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished