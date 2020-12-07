GJEPC to host its first-ever e-IGJS from 18 to 22 Jan 2021

Today

The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India will organise the International Gem & Jewellery Show (e-IGJS) in a virtual format. It will be the first-ever export-oriented show only for international buyers. The show is scheduled from 18th to 22nd January 2021.

Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC said, “GJEPC felt that the time was right to organise e-IGJS, a show exclusively meant for foreign buyers to source high-quality products in a variety of exquisite designs. Global markets like the US, Europe, China and other Asian countries are witnessing increasing demand for gems and jewellery.”

Vipul Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC, stated, “GJEPC’s virtual trading platforms have been redefining the way we do business. By offering an enhanced customer experience, e-IGJS will bring together all Indian gem and jewellery exporters on a single platform to showcase their skills and capabilities in manufacturing top-quality gems and jewellery, catering to different markets.”

Key benefits for exhibitors include: 6000+ meeting opportunities with leading international buyers, receive a meeting request from buyers, exhibitors can search registered buyers and send a meeting request, priority listing for exhibitors who book space early, and options of 3 booth package. Buyers are expected from countries across the globe.

The e-IGJS will see participation from 200+ exhibitors, who will be showcasing Fine Jewellery, Plain Gold Jewellery, Studded Jewellery, Platinum Jewellery, Silver Jewellery, Loose Diamonds, Gemstones, Fashion Jewellery and more.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





