Today
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
07 december 2020
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Indian G&J exporters are now allowed to send goods globally through courier
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has issued a circular clarifying that extant regulations do not restrict exports of gems and jewellery through the courier mode and such restrictions only apply to imports.
This would mean that gems and jewellery exports could be done through courier services following all other regulations in place for such exports.
Doubts had arisen over the use of courier services for exports as Regulation 2(2)(a)(iv) of the Courier Imports and Exports (Electronic Declaration and Processing) Regulations, 2010 places a restriction on imports of precious and semi-precious stones, gold or silver in any form, through courier.
The Regulation 2(2) (a) (iv) reads as "These regulations shall not apply to the following imported goods requiring testing of samples thereof or reference to the relevant statutory authorities or experts before their clearance, namely precious and semi-precious stones, gold or silver in any form".
Thus, the restriction imposed by Regulation 2(2)(a)(iv) on gems and jewellery is applicable only on their imports, CBIC has clarified.
Earlier, the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council represented before CBIC seeking clarification on whether gems and jewellery are allowed to be exported through courier under the Courier Imports and Exports (Electronic Declaration and Processing) Regulations, 2010 as also the Courier Imports and Exports (Clearance) Regulations, 1998.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished