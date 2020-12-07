Exclusive
An opportunity to show your products and occupy your niche
Recently, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace, appeared on the Russian jewellery market. Vladimir Pilyushin, one of the founders of GOLDNET.MARKET, editor-in-chief of the ‘Russkyi Yuvelir’ (Russian Jeweller) magazine...
Yesterday
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
07 december 2020
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Metalex mulls private placement to finance SA diamond project, gold exploration
Each unit is comprised of one non-flow-through common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable at $0.10 for two years.
Metalex said proceeds from the sale of the units will be used to advance the recently acquired Viljoenshof Diamond Project in South Africa and for general working capital.
The company reached an agreement with Invest in Property 126 (IIP) early this month to acquire an interest in the 3,373-hectare Viljoenshof prospecting license, in South Africa.
The license area, within 30 kilometres of the famous Kimberley Diamond Mines, was last known to have been explored by DeBeers in the 1960s, with two kimberlite pipes, two kimberlite dykes and two kimberlites of the unknown type discovered.
DeBeers unsuccessfully applied for the exploration license over this area again in 2014, as IIP applied shortly beforehand and was awarded the license.
Meanwhile, Metalex said proceeds from the sale of the flow-through shares will be used to finance qualified exploration on the company's three recently staked gold claims in Quebec and exploration in search of up-ice source areas of 46 additional highest priority gold anomalies.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished