Recently, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace, appeared on the Russian jewellery market. Vladimir Pilyushin, one of the founders of GOLDNET.MARKET, editor-in-chief of the ‘Russkyi Yuvelir’ (Russian Jeweller) magazine...
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
07 december 2020
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Rockwell Diamonds mulls JSE delisting
The company remains suspended on the JSE.
Trading of Rockwell’s shares on JSE was suspended since March 26, 2017, amid financial difficulties of its South African subsidiaries namely Rockwell Resources RSA, HC van Wyk Diamonds and Saxendrift mine.
The company was delisted on the NEX, a separate board of the TSX Venture Exchange, on 1 April 2020.
Rockwell had been operating and developing alluvial diamond deposits in South Africa.
The company's investments and mineral property were de-consolidated due to a loss of control and value stemming from being in liquidation.
A South African judge issued an interim liquidation order in 2017 against Rockwell’s South African subsidiaries.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished