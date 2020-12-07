Exclusive
An opportunity to show your products and occupy your niche
Recently, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace, appeared on the Russian jewellery market. Vladimir Pilyushin, one of the founders of GOLDNET.MARKET, editor-in-chief of the ‘Russkyi Yuvelir’ (Russian Jeweller) magazine...
Today
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
07 december 2020
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Bank of Namibia revises diamond sector contraction estimate
The central bank said in its latest economic outlook update that the 14.7% contraction estimated for 2020 represents an improvement from a deeper contraction of 24.7% during August 2020.
“The revision is based on the latest production estimates, where mining is expected to continue during 2020 despite challenges faced in making sales,” said the central bank.
This year’s decline of Namibia’s diamond mining sector is due to the fall in global demand, compounded by an interruption in logistics for holding sales auctions due to travel restrictions and lockdowns around the world, necessitated by the outbreak of COVID-19.
“Diamonds are part of luxury items, and consumers have shifted more of their focus on necessities during 2020 as their incomes were negatively affected through wage reductions, retrenchments, and slow business activities,” said the Bank of Namibia.
Namdeb Holdings, a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, registered a production decline of 43% to 200 000 carats in the third quarter of 2020 as the marine fleet suspended production for part of the quarter to reflect lower demand and one vessel was in dock for planned maintenance during the period.
Meanwhile, the Bank of Namibia is expecting the local diamond industry to register a moderate recovery next year with a growth rate of 2.8%. The industry is also projected to record a 16.9% growth in 2022. Factors that will drive the recovery were not provided.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished