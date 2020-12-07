Botswana Diamonds halts exploration work in Kalahari due to COVID-19

Today

Botswana Diamonds failed to conduct its exploration work in the Kalahari of Botswana this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Company managing director James Campbell told Rough & Polished that they are anticipating to resume work in the southern African country next year.

"We were unable to explore in the Kalahari of Botswana this year due to limitations on international travel, but we hope to restart that again in 2021," he said.

Botswana Diamonds' wholly-owned subsidiary, Sunland Minerals received six new prospecting licences earlier this year, which cover an area of 4,319 square kilometres in the Central and Kgalagadi Districts, colloquially known as the Kalahari.

Botswana Diamonds' four existing prospecting licenses covering a total of 1,406 square kilometres in the Kgalagadi District were also renewed this year for a further period of two years until 31 March 2022.

The company, however, managed to conduct some exploration work on its Thorny River and Marsfontein licenses in South Africa.

It recently reported a discovery of a small kimberlite pipe on the Thorny River property.

A total of six holes were drilled in the Thorny River area and a combined total of 39.5 metres intersected kimberlite while an additional 55 metres intersected a weathered kimberlite breccia.

The best hole contained a down-the-hole (at forty-five degrees dip) intersection of kimberlite and kimberlite breccia of 19 metres, said Botswana Diamonds.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





