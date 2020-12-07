Exclusive
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
07 december 2020
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Botswana Diamonds halts exploration work in Kalahari due to COVID-19
Company managing director James Campbell told Rough & Polished that they are anticipating to resume work in the southern African country next year.
"We were unable to explore in the Kalahari of Botswana this year due to limitations on international travel, but we hope to restart that again in 2021," he said.
Botswana Diamonds' wholly-owned subsidiary, Sunland Minerals received six new prospecting licences earlier this year, which cover an area of 4,319 square kilometres in the Central and Kgalagadi Districts, colloquially known as the Kalahari.
Botswana Diamonds' four existing prospecting licenses covering a total of 1,406 square kilometres in the Kgalagadi District were also renewed this year for a further period of two years until 31 March 2022.
The company, however, managed to conduct some exploration work on its Thorny River and Marsfontein licenses in South Africa.
It recently reported a discovery of a small kimberlite pipe on the Thorny River property.
A total of six holes were drilled in the Thorny River area and a combined total of 39.5 metres intersected kimberlite while an additional 55 metres intersected a weathered kimberlite breccia.
The best hole contained a down-the-hole (at forty-five degrees dip) intersection of kimberlite and kimberlite breccia of 19 metres, said Botswana Diamonds.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished