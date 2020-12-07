Lucapa unearths 101 ct diamond from Mothae

Today

Image credit: Lucapa Diamond

Lucapa Diamond has recovered an exceptional 101-carat white diamond from its 70%-owned Mothae kimberlite diamond mine in Lesotho.The ASX-listed company, which had requested a trading halt ahead of this announcement, said the diamond was measured by the Yehuda colourimeter as D in colour, Type IIa and is the fourth +100 carat diamond recovered from the southern lobe of the Mothae kimberlite pipe."The recovery of this exceptional 101-carat diamond brings a positive end to 2020 for Mothae and its hard-working teams," said Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall."Lucapa and the Government of Lesotho look forward to completing the capacity expansion already underway at Mothae and to producing many more exceptional diamonds from this resource."The 1.1Mtpa Mothae kimberlite mine commenced commercial mining and processing operations in January 2019.It produced more than 30,000 carats in its first year of production.Lucapa recently recovered a 127-carat gem-quality white stone from its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial diamond mine, in Angola.The stone is the 16th +100 carat diamond recovered to date from Lulo and the 3rd +100 carat diamond recovered in 2020.