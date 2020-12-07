Exclusive
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
07 december 2020
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
India’s gems and jewellery exports recovering briskly
The November 2020 gross exports of Gems & Jewellery reported $ 2.48 bn, a mere 3.88 per cent decline as compared to the gross exports of $2.58 bn in November 2019.
Overall gross exports however this fiscal year since April to November 2020 has been reported $13.95 bn, which has declined by over 44.37 per cent as compared with $25.08 bn gross exports reported the same period in April – November 2019.
Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC, said, “The gems and jewellery exports have gained momentum, with exports recorded at USD 2.5 Bn for the last couple of months. Manufacturing is returned to almost 90% as rough diamond imports witnessed 69% growth in October. Considering the encouraging market demands and the current rate of growth, the sector is expected to record exports to pre Covid level numbers in the last quarter.”
Vipul Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC, said: “The fast recovery of the Indian gem and jewellery industry is due to a combination of many factors: the government implemented timely policy measures; central banks injected sufficient liquidity into the system; mining companies supported midstream segment; demand has picked up from the major market, the US; and strong online sales have compensated for the weak performance of physical stores.”