Delegation of the Republic of Korea visits AGD DIAMONDS JSC

Image credit: AGD DIAMONDS

On December 8, 2020, AGD DIAMONDS JSC hosted a meeting in its office in Arkhangelsk between the Company's management and a delegation of the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in St. Petersburg, which was on a working trip to the Arkhangelsk Province.In addition to Consul General Dong Seok Kwon and members of the Consulate administration, AGD DIAMONDS was visited by CEOs of a number of companies.At the meeting, the Korean delegation and the management of AGD DIAMONDS discussed the possibility of attracting investments for the project aimed to organize a high-tech operation to synthesize single-crystal diamonds. AGD DIAMONDS and the Northern (Arctic) Federal University have a joint project to produce single-crystal diamonds, which is planned to be implemented at the site of the newly created scientific and educational center, “Russian Arctic: New Technologies, Materials and Research Methods.”Also, the parties discussed prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation in purchasing and selling the Company’s core products by the Korean side, as well as the supply of mining machinery and equipment to the Company’s Grib Mining and Processing Division. Summing up the results of the meeting, Sergey Neruchev, CEO of AGD DIAMONDS said that both sides reached an agreement to continue constructive interaction between the companies in 2021.