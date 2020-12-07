Exclusive
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
07 december 2020
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Delegation of the Republic of Korea visits AGD DIAMONDS JSC
Image credit: AGD DIAMONDS
On December 8, 2020, AGD DIAMONDS JSC hosted a meeting in its office in Arkhangelsk between the Company's management and a delegation of the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in St. Petersburg, which was on a working trip to the Arkhangelsk Province.
In addition to Consul General Dong Seok Kwon and members of the Consulate administration, AGD DIAMONDS was visited by CEOs of a number of companies.
At the meeting, the Korean delegation and the management of AGD DIAMONDS discussed the possibility of attracting investments for the project aimed to organize a high-tech operation to synthesize single-crystal diamonds. AGD DIAMONDS and the Northern (Arctic) Federal University have a joint project to produce single-crystal diamonds, which is planned to be implemented at the site of the newly created scientific and educational center, “Russian Arctic: New Technologies, Materials and Research Methods.”
Also, the parties discussed prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation in purchasing and selling the Company’s core products by the Korean side, as well as the supply of mining machinery and equipment to the Company’s Grib Mining and Processing Division. Summing up the results of the meeting, Sergey Neruchev, CEO of AGD DIAMONDS said that both sides reached an agreement to continue constructive interaction between the companies in 2021.