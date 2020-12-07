Exclusive

Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand

The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...

07 december 2020

Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation

Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...

30 november 2020

Cultivating demand for natural diamonds

CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...

23 november 2020

Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds

Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...

16 november 2020

Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand

After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...

02 november 2020

In November, ALROSA sales went up 35.7% compared with the same month last year

Today
News
alrosa_logo.jpgAccording to ALROSA’s press release published on Thursday on the results of diamond sales in November and for 11 months of 2020, the company’s total diamond sales in November reached $390.5 million versus $287.7 million in November 2019, going up by 35.7%.
For 11 months of 2020, total rough and polished diamond sales accounted for $2,280 million, down 23.3% against $ 2.974 billion in 2019.
“Demand for rough diamonds from our key clients in November remained strong enough as they bring their stocks to the normal levels amid the seasonal growth in demand for diamond jewellery in the USA and China. “High season” of Christmas and New Year sales traditionally supports the market towards the end of the year,” said Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA commenting on the results.


