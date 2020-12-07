In November, ALROSA sales went up 35.7% compared with the same month last year

Today

According to ALROSA’s press release published on Thursday on the results of diamond sales in November and for 11 months of 2020, the company’s total diamond sales in November reached $390.5 million versus $287.7 million in November 2019, going up by 35.7%.For 11 months of 2020, total rough and polished diamond sales accounted for $2,280 million, down 23.3% against $ 2.974 billion in 2019.“Demand for rough diamonds from our key clients in November remained strong enough as they bring their stocks to the normal levels amid the seasonal growth in demand for diamond jewellery in the USA and China. “High season” of Christmas and New Year sales traditionally supports the market towards the end of the year,” said Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA commenting on the results.