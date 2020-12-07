Exclusive
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
07 december 2020
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Dominion Diamond agrees to sell Ekati
Subject to court approval, a new vehicle controlled by Dominion's creditors DDJ Capital Management and Brigade Capital Management will acquire most Dominion assets, excluding a 40% stake in the Rio Tinto-operated Diavik mine, in return for assuming the company's debt liabilities and for providing a US$70 million working capital facility, according to mining-journal.com.
The bidders have agreed to restart Ekati by January 29, 2021, at the latest.
The Ekati mine is well known for its premium gem-quality diamonds. The Ekati mine plan, including the Misery underground and the Jay project, runs through to 2034. Several exploration and project evaluation activities are ongoing, including the Fox Deep project which could extend Ekati's life to 2042.
Alex Shishlo для Rough&Polished