Dominion Diamond agrees to sell Ekati

Dominion Diamond Mines says it has agreed to sell its Ekati mine in Canada’s Northwest Territories to its second-lien noteholders.

Subject to court approval, a new vehicle controlled by Dominion's creditors DDJ Capital Management and Brigade Capital Management will acquire most Dominion assets, excluding a 40% stake in the Rio Tinto-operated Diavik mine, in return for assuming the company's debt liabilities and for providing a US$70 million working capital facility, according to mining-journal.com.

The bidders have agreed to restart Ekati by January 29, 2021, at the latest.

The Ekati mine is well known for its premium gem-quality diamonds. The Ekati mine plan, including the Misery underground and the Jay project, runs through to 2034. Several exploration and project evaluation activities are ongoing, including the Fox Deep project which could extend Ekati's life to 2042.



Alex Shishlo для Rough&Polished



