Renani Jewels sets Guinness World Record for most diamonds on a ring

Image credit: Renani Jewels

Renani Jewels from Meerut, India has been awarded the Guinness World Record for the most diamonds in a single ring.There are a total of 12,638 diamonds on the ring named as ‘The Marigold’ - the ring of prosperity.Harshit Bansal, Renani Jewels, Managing Director said all of the diamonds used on the ring were of the best qualities of diamond used in jewelry worldwide. He does not intend to sell the piece, as per media reports.‘The Marigold’ ring reportedly weighs 165 grams, and took the jewelers two years to conceptualize and design the record-making ring, surpassing the earlier record-holder by 5000 diamonds.The previous record was set with 7,800 diamonds.