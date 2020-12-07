Exclusive
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
07 december 2020
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Russians reduced jewelry purchases by 24% in the past 11 months of 2020
"Retail jewelry sales decreased by 14% in the past 11 months of 2020 in value terms compared to the same period of 2019 and by 24% in volume (the number of purchases). At the same time, in April, the decline in sales exceeded 70%," the company said in a statement.
The average purchase receipt was 6,970 rubles - 14% higher than last year.
In November 2020, sales were 11% lower than last year's level, according to Platform OFD.
The Guild of Jewelers of Russia informed that sales of the country’s jewelry industry in rubles increased by 15% compared to last year, according to preliminary estimates.
At the same time, prices for jewelry products also increased – by about 60%, TASS said.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished