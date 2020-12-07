Messika opens largest Asia flagship store in Hong Kong

Messika, the French jewellery brand has opened its largest Asia flagship store in Hong Kong. The Founder and CEO Valérie Messika, claims that the brand selects the location of its regional headquarters based on the area’s business potential and growth opportunities.

The boutique at Hong Kong’s Harbour City shopping mall is about 700 square metres, and showcases the brand’s diamond jewellery pieces, with special emphasis on its Born-to-be-Wild high jewellery collection.

Another Messika’s Signature Move collection has many lines and the jewellery pieces feature three diamonds representing the powerful love of yesterday, today and tomorrow. Innovative technology and design allow the diamonds to move with its wearer, enhancing a woman’s every gesture and creating a dazzling effect on the skin.

Founded in 2005, Messika champions the modern woman through its ‘Diamond Fashion Jewelry’ concept. The brand adopts a youthful and modern approach to fine diamond jewellery, elevating style and inspiring confidence.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



