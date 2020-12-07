Exclusive
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
07 december 2020
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Diamond Foundry opens unit in DMCC to expand sales of LGDs
Founded by world-renowned entrepreneurs Martin Roscheisen and Jeremy Scholz in San Francisco, Diamond Foundry has chosen DMCC as their international base for sales and distribution, given Dubai’s connectivity with the world’s important diamond centres.
Diamond Foundry produces LGDs of quality levels unseen in mining and are the fastest scaling diamond grower in the world. The company is also the first zero-carbon-footprint producer of diamonds, and certified so, with all their LGDs created sustainably using hydropower. Their LGDs are used in both diamond jewellery and technological applications.
Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “Attracting businesses that are revolutionising the diamond sector is proof that we have successfully built an enabling ecosystem for the entire trade – natural and laboratory-grown. For businesses seeking to expand and thrive, Dubai and DMCC are the right choices.”
Toby Cruse, Vice President Global Sales, Diamond Foundry, said: “Dubai is a strategically important location for us, providing us direct access to some of the world’s most important diamond markets such as India, Israel and Europe. With their expertise in the sector and a seamless business setup process, the logical choice for our international office was DMCC, where we look forward to continuing our growth.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished