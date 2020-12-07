Diamond Foundry opens unit in DMCC to expand sales of LGDs

Dubai’s DMCC has welcomed Silicon Valley’s Diamond Foundry as the latest member to join its growing community of laboratory-grown diamond (LGD) companies.

Founded by world-renowned entrepreneurs Martin Roscheisen and Jeremy Scholz in San Francisco, Diamond Foundry has chosen DMCC as their international base for sales and distribution, given Dubai’s connectivity with the world’s important diamond centres.

Diamond Foundry produces LGDs of quality levels unseen in mining and are the fastest scaling diamond grower in the world. The company is also the first zero-carbon-footprint producer of diamonds, and certified so, with all their LGDs created sustainably using hydropower. Their LGDs are used in both diamond jewellery and technological applications.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “Attracting businesses that are revolutionising the diamond sector is proof that we have successfully built an enabling ecosystem for the entire trade – natural and laboratory-grown. For businesses seeking to expand and thrive, Dubai and DMCC are the right choices.”

Toby Cruse, Vice President Global Sales, Diamond Foundry, said: “Dubai is a strategically important location for us, providing us direct access to some of the world’s most important diamond markets such as India, Israel and Europe. With their expertise in the sector and a seamless business setup process, the logical choice for our international office was DMCC, where we look forward to continuing our growth.”



