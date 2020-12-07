HKTDC postpones the HK March 2021 twin Shows to July

The Hong Kong diamond and jewelry twin shows scheduled for March 2021 have now been postponed again to July 21, due to continued international travel restrictions, as per media reports.

As many pandemic-related travel restrictions in Hong Kong are still being followed, exhibitors and buyers are bound to face difficulties to attend the Shows.

According to reports, The Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show from March 1 to 5, and the Hong Kong International Jewellery Show scheduled from March 3 to 7 have been postponed to run from July 2 to 6, 2021 at the city’s AsiaWorld-Expo.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





