Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
07 december 2020
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
The IDE & Bahrain Bourse sign MOU
(L-R) (standing) Minister Alzayani, Mayor Shama Hacohen, (seated) Yoram Dvash, Sheikh Al-Khalifa Image credit: IDE
The Bahraini Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism Zayed R. Alzayani, the CEO of the Bahrain Bourse Sheikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa and other high-level government officials visited the Israel Diamond Exchange to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) and the Bahrain Bourse.
The MOU with the Bahrain Bourse will enable the exchange of information and the promotion of business relations between the exchanges. The Bahrain Bourse and the Israel Diamond Exchange will seek to develop channels of communication to exchange knowledge and expertise, especially in the area of commodity-based assets trading, and to explore joint initiatives to create effective business opportunities for both parties.
Yoram Dvash, President –IDE and President of the World Federation of Diamond Exchanges (WFDB) and Sheikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, signed the agreement at the diamond exchange. The Israeli government and business officials and the Mayor of Ramat Gan Carmel Shama HaCohen also attended.
Minister Alzayani said: "I am proud to be here in Israel and I would like to thank you for the warm welcome. We are excited to work together with the Israel Diamond Exchange. We are looking forward to capitalizing on trade opportunities, especially in Diamonds and we thank the Israel Diamond Exchange for exhibiting numerous avenues of cooperation between Bahrain and Israel.”
Yoram Dvash said: "The Memorandum of Understanding marks the beginning of the journey that the Israel Diamond Exchange and the Bahrain Bourse are embarking on together. We look forward to creating a dialogue with the Bahrain Bourse, to exchanging ideas and sharing information, and to exploring joint commercial initiatives. I am sure that this MOU will lead to economic opportunities for both sides. Most important, we hope that it will allow us to build a relationship of trust and mutual respect.”
