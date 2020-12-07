The IDE & Bahrain Bourse sign MOU

Today

(L-R) (standing) Minister Alzayani, Mayor Shama Hacohen, (seated) Yoram Dvash, Sheikh Al-Khalifa Image credit: IDE

The Bahraini Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism Zayed R. Alzayani, the CEO of the Bahrain Bourse Sheikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa and other high-level government officials visited the Israel Diamond Exchange to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) and the Bahrain Bourse.The MOU with the Bahrain Bourse will enable the exchange of information and the promotion of business relations between the exchanges. The Bahrain Bourse and the Israel Diamond Exchange will seek to develop channels of communication to exchange knowledge and expertise, especially in the area of commodity-based assets trading, and to explore joint initiatives to create effective business opportunities for both parties.Yoram Dvash, President –IDE and President of the World Federation of Diamond Exchanges (WFDB) and Sheikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, signed the agreement at the diamond exchange. The Israeli government and business officials and the Mayor of Ramat Gan Carmel Shama HaCohen also attended.Minister Alzayani said: "I am proud to be here in Israel and I would like to thank you for the warm welcome. We are excited to work together with the Israel Diamond Exchange. We are looking forward to capitalizing on trade opportunities, especially in Diamonds and we thank the Israel Diamond Exchange for exhibiting numerous avenues of cooperation between Bahrain and Israel.”Yoram Dvash said: "The Memorandum of Understanding marks the beginning of the journey that the Israel Diamond Exchange and the Bahrain Bourse are embarking on together. We look forward to creating a dialogue with the Bahrain Bourse, to exchanging ideas and sharing information, and to exploring joint commercial initiatives. I am sure that this MOU will lead to economic opportunities for both sides. Most important, we hope that it will allow us to build a relationship of trust and mutual respect.”