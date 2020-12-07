Exclusive
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
07 december 2020
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Angola wants Indian diamond manufacturers set up shop in the country
“We invite Indian companies to invest in Angola and cut and polish diamonds locally,” said Sodiam chief executive Fernando Amaral during a virtual meeting between officials from the two countries as part of the India Global Connect initiative of GJEPC to enhance business opportunities for Indian gems and jewellery.
“Angola is in the process of consolidating reforms for the diamond sector and are working on setting up a bourse and selling rough locally through tenders. We do not plan to send rough directly to India, instead, we would like Indian companies to manufacture diamonds locally.”
GJEPC chairperson Colin Shah said the Angola government’s proposal for India to invest in diamond mining and processing is a lucrative offer that they should be seriously considered.
“This will not just strengthen the relationship between both the nations, but it will make India even stronger not just the overall ecosystem of the diamond business,” he said.
GJEPC vice-chairperson Vipul Shah said India is predominant in the midstream segment of the diamond value chain and the Indian companies would be keen to invest in areas like rough trading, polishing, polished trading and jewellery manufacturing.
India, which imported rough diamonds from Angola worth $6.01 million in 2020, accounts to almost 10% of export trade of the southern African country.
Angola is the third-largest producer of diamonds in Africa and has only explored 40% of the diamond-rich territory, but has had difficulty in attracting foreign investment.
Angola is hoping to increase diamond production from about 9 million carats per year to 15 million carats by 2022.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished