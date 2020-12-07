Lucapa requests ASX trading halt ahead of major diamond recovery announcement

Today

Lucapa Diamond has requested a trading halt to be placed on its securities effective immediately pending the announcement of significant diamond recovery.

“The securities of Lucapa Diamond Company LOM) will be placed in a trading halt at the request of LOM, pending it releasing an announcement,” said Australia Stock Exchange (ASX).

The trading halt remains in place until the earlier of the announcement to the market or the commencement of trade on 10 December 2020.

Lucapa said last Monday that it recovered a 127-carat gem-quality white stone from its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial diamond mine, in Angola.

The stone is the 16th +100 carat diamond recovered to date from Lulo and the 3rd +100 carat diamond recovered in 2020.

It was recovered from the leziria (flood plain) area in mining block 24 as part of the targeted dry season operations.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





