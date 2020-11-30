Exclusive
Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Surat SEZ woos Mumbai jewellery manufacturers with its labour force and conducive tax structure
Image credit: SurSEZ
As local laws and taxes do not apply in the SEZ favouring businesses, jewellery manufacturers from Mumbai are making a beeline to Surat Special Economic Zone (SurSEZ) of Surat to set up their factories in the zone.
Besides, unit owners get exemption on import duty on raw materials and other taxes on the condition that the final product is exported and not sold locally. Also, the land given to the unit owners is on lease for 15 years and can be renewed later.
Since the beginning of 2020, despite the COVID-19 disruptions, many diamond manufacturers from Mumbai are reported to have shifted to SurSEZ. According to media reports that cite officials from SurSEZ who claim that more than 2 dozen new units have started operations in the SurSEZ, of which most are diamond jewellery firms of Mumbai.
Currently, the gems and jewellery industry seems to be in recovery mode after COVID-19 lockdown, with exports to markets in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe and other countries have begun from $36 mn in April during the lockdown to $1764.06 mn in August, and to $2073.68 mn in September 2020.
The SurSEZ spread on 150 acres of land at Sachin, has around 160 licenced units at present, and construction has been done on 85 per cent of the land. As there is no shortage of land at SurSEZ welcomes manufacturers who want to start their units there.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished