Signet Jewelers Delivers Strong Q3 Sales Growth

Signet Jewelers Limited ("Signet") (NYSE:SIG), the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, today announced its results for the 13 weeks ended October 31, 2020 ("third quarter Fiscal 2021").

Total same store sales were up 15.1%, eCommerce growth of 71.4% year over year.

"We believe we will emerge from the pandemic stronger and more united, fueled by our purpose to Inspire Love. As we move to Q4, we recognize that the pandemic will continue to impact traditional in-store shopping behavior. Equipped with new capabilities, Signet's team is ready to meet our customers whenever and however they choose to shop this holiday (shopping) and beyond," said Virginia C. Drosos, Chief Executive Officer.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



