Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand
The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...
Yesterday
Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation
Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...
30 november 2020
Cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...
23 november 2020
Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds
Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...
16 november 2020
Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand
After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...
02 november 2020
Signet Jewelers Delivers Strong Q3 Sales Growth
Total same store sales were up 15.1%, eCommerce growth of 71.4% year over year.
"We believe we will emerge from the pandemic stronger and more united, fueled by our purpose to Inspire Love. As we move to Q4, we recognize that the pandemic will continue to impact traditional in-store shopping behavior. Equipped with new capabilities, Signet's team is ready to meet our customers whenever and however they choose to shop this holiday (shopping) and beyond," said Virginia C. Drosos, Chief Executive Officer.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished