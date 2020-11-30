Exclusive

Paul Zimnisky attributes diamond market recovery to holiday demand

The diamond market started the year on a high note before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc beginning March. Demand for diamonds had been on a rebound since last August and this has been due to stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail...

Yesterday

Sourcing of rough in India through online tender system helpful amid COVID situation

Dinesh Navadiya, the Regional Chairman (Gujarat Region) of The Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has been appointed the President of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI). He is also...

30 november 2020

Cultivating demand for natural diamonds

CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, hosted a webinar last month on cultivating demand for natural diamonds. CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar examined ways to cultivate demand...

23 november 2020

Deljanin and Simic: We do not think laboratory diamonds are threat to natural diamonds

Gem and jewelry industry experts Branko Deljanin and Dusan Simic have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds. Deljanin and Simic are diamond researchers with...

16 november 2020

Kapu Gems: Limited diamond manufacturing increases demand

After completing the commerce degree B. Com, Kalpesh D. Vaghani ventured into the family business. His understanding of the market, diamond intricacies and the global standards technology utilization helped him create a niche for himself. An entrepreneur...

02 november 2020

Signet Jewelers Delivers Strong Q3 Sales Growth

Today
Signet Jewelers Limited ("Signet") (NYSE:SIG), the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, today announced its results for the 13 weeks ended October 31, 2020 ("third quarter Fiscal 2021").
Total same store sales were up 15.1%, eCommerce growth of 71.4% year over year.
"We believe we will emerge from the pandemic stronger and more united, fueled by our purpose to Inspire Love.  As we move to Q4, we recognize that the pandemic will continue to impact traditional in-store shopping behavior. Equipped with new capabilities, Signet's team is ready to meet our customers whenever and however they choose to shop this holiday (shopping) and beyond," said Virginia C. Drosos, Chief Executive Officer. 

Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished

